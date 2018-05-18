Netgem launches SoundBox HD: New Smart Soundbar With Amazon Prime Video and Alexa Voice Control

LONDON, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Netgem, leader in TV & Entertainment innovation for over 20 years, launches today its first all-in-one Smart soundbar + TV box in the UK: SoundBox HD, is now available direct to consumers under the Netgem brand via Amazon.co.uk and will be bundled by Service Providers starting from June. Acclaimed with 2 award wins last week at TV Connect 2018 ("Best User Experience'' at the Connies and "Most innovative in-home device'' at the TV Connect Awards), Netgem SoundBox has also been very positively received by Service Providers who have already confirmed distribution agreements to start in the coming weeks. To support this channel expansion beyond its existing B2B TelcoTV model, Netgem will launch this year in the UK a range of smart connected devices all offering live and on-demand content across the best free and Premium content.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/693540/Netgem.jpg )



Unseen before - an immersive TV user experience combined with a high quality sound speaker - gives the viewer access to all the best Music and Video content directly from the home screen: with Freeview live channels (and catch-up coming soon after), Prime Video for the first time on a Connected Freeview STB (with one year of Amazon Prime included), and 1000s hours of on demand shows & box sets, from Amazon and a range of Content partners (Hayu, Hopster, Deezer…).

Sylvain Thevenot, Managing Director at Netgem UK highlights: "We are very excited to launch SoundBox HD in the UK - and to showcase Netgem's award-winning User Interface, where content titles are available via a 'one-click streaming' without crawling through each app individually: each category presents the latest recommended titles available across Kids, Music, on demand Movies and Series, as well as live TV. The way TV should be."

Content discovery on the Netgem TV platform is available via a traditional remote control, and also enhanced by using voice control with a very advanced Amazon Alexa skill.

How to enjoy SoundBox HD? SAY>WATCH>LISTEN:

SAY IT: use voice search with Amazon Alexa: just ask her to open a programme, channel, TV guide or go to mute… no need to use your remote control, search is much quicker: 'Alexa, open SoundBox… go to BBC1'

WATCH IT: open your TV content with our 'one-click streaming', find content you love immediately: the best of live TV, and all the on demand shows and movies, under one immersive UI; pause your live programme for over 1 hour then play and fast-forward straight to the best parts.

LISTEN TO IT: high quality sound to enhance your listening experience, with crystal clear dialogues and dual subwoofers & tweeters; you can also use it as a powerful music speaker, using any app from your mobile via bluetooth.

With SoundBox HD, Netgem is opening a new distribution model starting online with http://www.amazon.co.uk, associated with a very competitive launch offer (1 year of Amazon Prime included). This direct-to-consumer proposition leads the way to new distribution models with Service Providers who will in turn bundle Netgem products with their connectivity or mobile propositions. SoundBox HD is the first of a new range of innovative Connected Home Entertainment products that Netgem will launch in the UK market in 2018 via the Amazon store and through distribution partners.

About Netgem

As a leader of the home entertainment industry, Netgem has always placed the consumer at the heart of its innovation roadmap, from the early days in the UK: from the first connected TV box with ITV Digital in 2000, to BT iPlayer in 2002, then the first connected PVR box with Fetch-TV in 2008, more recently innovating with the advanced multiscreen EE TV since 2014 providing access at any time to hundreds of free and pay-as-you-go channels and thousands of On-Demand content from our Content partners (BBC, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Now TV, hayu etc…). Today, Netgem is expanding its Product portfolio with further innovations both in terms of Smart Devices (first all-in-one Soundbar & TV box with 'SoundBox') and Content (Freeview live TV, catch-up shows as well as the best from Premium On-Demand with first to market launching Amazon Prime Video combined on a TV box).

Netgem is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN: FR0004154060, Reuters: ETGM.PA, Bloomberg: NTG:FP), visit http://www.netgem.com for more info on the Netgem company.

To discover our products, visit http://www.netgem.co.uk.