Cyient Upbeat About Long Term Opportunities in Rail Transportation

HYDERABAD, India, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient Limited ("Cyient"), a global provider of engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, networks, and operations management services held its 7th Annual Investor day at Hyderabad. The event was attended by reputed investment houses and focused on Cyient's vision and strategy to exploit significant opportunities in the rapidly transforming technological landscape across various industry segments.

During the event, senior leadership from Cyient's strategic clients shared their views on the advancement of technology and its impact on human, economic and social dimensions. They also highlighted the value being co-created with Cyient in leveraging technology imaginatively to solve meaningful problems.

Mr. Pierre-Yves Cohen, President, Product Engine Rolling Stock, Engineering & Industrialization / Global Product Management of Bombardier Transportation shared his perspectives on the strong potential and long term opportunities in Rail Transportation. "Growth in Rail Transportation is mainly driven by urbanization, environmental awareness, digital convergence and the need for integrated mobility solutions," he said.

Complimenting the 15 years of strategic engagement between Bombardier Transportation and Cyient, Mr.Cohen said: "Our strategic long term engagement with Cyient has enabled us to strengthen our competitive advantage and explore adaptation of emerging technologies in Rail Transportation. We look forward to further deepening our design partnership."

Mr. Prabhakar Atla, Senior Vice President, Rail Transportation at Cyient spoke about the investments being made by Cyient towards developing technology based solutions for Cyient's core market segments, including Rail Transportation.

"Our leadership position in Global Engineering Solutions for Rail Transportation provides us with a very strong platform to explore new avenues of value creation for our clients. We see significant potential to further expand and strengthen our presence in this segment, which in itself is expected to grow considerably over the coming years," he said. "Our strategic engagement with Bombardier Transportation is a great reflection of sustainable long term partnerships built on a strong foundation of mutually shared values. We are grateful to the leadership team of Bombardier for their trust and confidence to enable success of this engagement and we look forward to continuing to support Bombardier's successful journey of transformation and growth," he added.

