sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
18.05.2018 | 13:40
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

PR Newswire

London, May 18

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

The Directors of BlackRock North American Income Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock North American Income Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the period ended 30 April 2018, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to issue shares or buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 22 June 2018.

Enquiries:

Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098

Date: 18 May 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire