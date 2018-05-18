Watkin Jones announced on Friday that, following a "comprehensive" formal search process, Richard Simpson has been appointed to succeed Mark Watkin Jones as CEO. The AIM-traded firm had announced Mark Watkin Jones' decision to stand down from the board as CEO on 15 January. It said Simpson would be joining Watkin Jones from FTSE 250 student accommodation provider Unite Group, where he was group property director. He would join the board of Watkin Jones as CEO effective on 2 January 2019. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...