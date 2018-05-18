MGX Minerals Inc.: MGX Minerals Wins 2018 S&P Global Platts Metals Leadership Award - Base & Specialty Metals for Rapid Lithium Extraction Technology

Winners Unveiled at May 17 Black-Tie Event in London

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2018 / MGX Minerals Inc. ("MGX" or the "Company") (CSE: XMG / FKT: 1MG / OTCQB: MGXMF) is pleased to announce the Company has won the Base and Specialty Metals Industry Leadership Award at the 2018 S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards, held in London on May 17. Hosted by S&P Global Platts, a leading global energy, metals and commodities information provider, the annual awards program honors exemplary performance in fifteen categories spanning the entire steel, metals and mining complex.

"Technology played an increasingly pivotal role for this slate of winners, and sustainability emerged throughout the value chain, with environment and efficiencies top of mind," said Martin Fraenkel, president of S&P Global Platts. "We congratulate MGX Minerals for its impressive win in the 2018 S&P Global Platts Metals Awards."

Metals and steel industry executives from around the globe attended the 2018 black-tie awards ceremony at the Marriott Grosvenor Square in central London. Winners in fifteen performance categories received honors on stage, having been selected by an independent panel of judges. For the full list of 2018 S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards winners, including the judges' rationale, visit the Platts Global Metals Awards website.

Figure 1. MGX President and CEO Jared Lazerson accepting award



