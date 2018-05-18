Chinese module giant JinkoSolar today announced that it hit record power output levels for modules based on p-type and n-type technology. Both records are confirmed by TÜV Rheinland in Shanghai.Just 9 days after hitting a new cell efficiency record, JinkoSolar has hit record power outputs for both p type and n type modules. A specific power for the p type modules was not published, but JinkoSolar states that it "broke the world record again with power exceeding 370 W". Jinko's n-type module, meanwhile, peaked at 378.6 W. Both world record performances have been confirmed by TÜV Rheinland Shanghai ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...