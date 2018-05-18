The Aurora-MedReleaf Acquisition HitchWhen the Aurora-MedReleaf acquisition was first rumored to be happening a few weeks ago, the media was aflutter with talk of how this would shake up the pot stock market.But it seems that the rumors were able to make more of an impact on the marijuana stock market than the confirmation that the deal was actually taking place.You see, Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF, TSE:ACB) is down almost 10% over the past five days, despite the Aurora-MedReleaf acquisition set to make the company the largest in the industry by market cap.Meanwhile, MedReleaf Corp (OTCMKTS:MEDFF, TSE:LEAF) is also down.

