The "Dehydrating Breather Market by Type (Conventional and Self-Dehydrating Breather), Desiccant Volume (<2.0 Kg, 2.0 4.0 Kg, and >4.0 Kg), End-User (Utilities, Industrial, Heavy-Duty Vehicles), and Region Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Dehydrating Breather Market is Estimated at USD 402.5 Million in 2018 and is Projected to Grow at a CAGR Of 4.51%, to Reach USD 501.8 Million By 2023.

The market growth can be attributed to the increased requirement for protection of equipment and increase in investment of T&D infrastructure. The development of advanced dehydrating breathers for challenging and harsh environments is expected to create growth opportunities for the dehydrating breather market. However, frequent replacement of desiccants and high maintenance cost are expected to be major challenges for the growth of the dehydrating breather market.

The conventional breather segment is expected to account for the largest market share by 2023. Due to its easy availability and low price, the demand for a conventional breather is more than a self-dehydrating breather. Also, the increase in capacity of diesel-based and oil-based power generation is driving the growth of conventional breather in the dehydrating breather market.

The utilities segment is expected to account for the largest market share by 2023. Increase in demand for power generation and refurbishment of aging infrastructure are the key factors that would drive the growth of the dehydrating breather market in the utilities segment.

North America is estimated to be the second largest dehydrating breather market during the forecast period. Several projects are underway in this region to modernize its electric power grid. Under the Smart Grid Investment Grant (SGIG) program, the Department of Energy and the electricity industry have jointly invested USD 8 billion in 99 cost-shared projects involving more than 200 participating electric utilities and other organizations to modernize the electric grid, strengthen cybersecurity, and improve interoperability. Increase in investment and continued governmental investments in the economic and infrastructure growth are expected to boost the dehydrating breather market in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Dehydrating Breather Market, By Type

7 Dehydrating Breather Market, By Desiccant Volume

8 Dehydrating Breather Market, By End-User

9 Dehydrating Breather Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

