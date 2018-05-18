COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation BASF SE EUR Dual tranche

Post-Stabilisation notice

18thMay 2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

BASF SE

€ 750,000,000 0.875% Notes due 22 May 2025

€ 500,000,000 1.50% Notes due 22 May 2030

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: BASF SE Guarantor (if any): none ISINs: XS1823502650

XS1823502577 Aggregate nominal amount: € 750,000,000 7 year

€ 500,000,000 12 year Description: 0.875% Notes due 22 May 2025

1.50% Notes due 22 May 2030 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Barclays Bank plc

BNP Paribas

ING Bank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.