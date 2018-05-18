COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation BASF SE EUR Dual tranche
PR Newswire
London, May 18
Post-Stabilisation notice
18thMay 2018
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
BASF SE
€ 750,000,000 0.875% Notes due 22 May 2025
€ 500,000,000 1.50% Notes due 22 May 2030
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|BASF SE
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISINs:
|XS1823502650
XS1823502577
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 750,000,000 7 year
€ 500,000,000 12 year
|Description:
|0.875% Notes due 22 May 2025
1.50% Notes due 22 May 2030
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Barclays Bank plc
BNP Paribas
ING Bank
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.