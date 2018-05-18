sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation BMW Finance NV EUR Dual tranche

PR Newswire

London, May 18

Post-Stabilisation notice

18thMay 2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

BMW Finance N.V.

€ 1,000,000,000 0.50% Notes due 22 November 2022

€ 750,000,000 1.125% Notes due 22 May 2026

Guaranteed byBayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:BMW Finance N.V.
Guarantor (if any):Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
ISINs:XS1823246712
XS1823246803
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 1,000,000,000 7 year
€ 750,000,000 12 year
Description:0.50% Notes due 22 November 2022
1.125% Notes due 22 May 2026
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.
Mizuho International plc
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
Société Générale

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


