COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation BMW Finance NV EUR Dual tranche

18thMay 2018

BMW Finance N.V.

€ 1,000,000,000 0.50% Notes due 22 November 2022

€ 750,000,000 1.125% Notes due 22 May 2026

Guaranteed byBayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: BMW Finance N.V. Guarantor (if any): Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft ISINs: XS1823246712

XS1823246803 Aggregate nominal amount: € 1,000,000,000 7 year

€ 750,000,000 12 year Description: 0.50% Notes due 22 November 2022

1.125% Notes due 22 May 2026 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Mizuho International plc

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

Société Générale

