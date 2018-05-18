COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation BMW Finance NV EUR Dual tranche
PR Newswire
London, May 18
Post-Stabilisation notice
18thMay 2018
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
BMW Finance N.V.
€ 1,000,000,000 0.50% Notes due 22 November 2022
€ 750,000,000 1.125% Notes due 22 May 2026
Guaranteed byBayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|BMW Finance N.V.
|Guarantor (if any):
|Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
|ISINs:
|XS1823246712
XS1823246803
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 1,000,000,000 7 year
€ 750,000,000 12 year
|Description:
|0.50% Notes due 22 November 2022
1.125% Notes due 22 May 2026
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.
Mizuho International plc
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
Société Générale
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.