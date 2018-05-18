InterTrader Expands Its Range of Cryptocurrencies

LONDON, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Spread betting and CFD provider InterTrader now offers CFDs on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and Ripple prices.

Clients can speculate on the value of these cryptocurrencies, without having to make a physical purchase or use a digital wallet.

Trades are made via fast, market-neutral execution on the popular MT4 platform. CFDs are offered on tight dealing spreads with deep liquidity.

Traders want to trade cryptocurrency volatility reliably. CFDs are a flexible vehicle, enabling traders to go long or short of cryptocurrency prices while putting down only a margin deposit.

Market Spread from Bitcoin (XBT/USD) 60 Ethereum (XET/USD) 9 Bitcoin Cash (XBN/USD) 9 Litecoin (XLC/USD) 7.5 Ripple (XRP/USD) 10

Shai Heffetz, managing director of InterTrader Ltd, commented: 'We aim to offer our clients a safe and straightforward way to trade cryptocurrencies. Our clients can now gain exposure to changes in value of a wide range of cryptos, with the added benefit of our 100% market-neutral execution.'

Spread betting and CFD trading are leveraged products and as such carry a high level of risk to your capital which can result in losses greater than your initial deposit. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Ensure you fully understand all risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary.

About InterTrader

InterTrader is a spread betting and CFD provider with a record of innovation, from market-neutral execution on all trades to their parental guarantee protecting clients' funds. The parent company is GVC Holdings PLC, a FTSE 250 company with a market cap in excess of £5.6bn (April 2018).

InterTrader offers direct, flexible and transparent trading on shares, indices, forex, commodities and more. Traders can choose from a range of desktop and mobile platforms, supported by a free trading tools including pro-level charts, trading signals, expert research and a trader education programme.

InterTrader Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission and registered with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, ref 597312. Registered address: Suite 6, Atlantic Suites, Europort Avenue, Gibraltar.

The information and comments provided herein under no circumstances are to be considered an offer or solicitation to invest and nothing herein should be construed as investment advice. The information provided is believed to be accurate at the date the information is produced.

For any further information, please contact Shai Heffetz on:

+44-(0)207-337-0100

or email: shai@intertrader.com

