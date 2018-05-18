Speculation is rife that Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) chairman Stefan Persson is attempting to take the clothing retail giant private, as the billionaire continues to load up on the company's shares. In May alone, Persson has spent approximately 3.5bn Kronor, roughly $401m, on H&M shares and has spent almost double that amount this year in total, bringing his family's control of the company up to 44.5%, or 49.9% when his sister Lottie Tham's family is included. The extended family has held ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...