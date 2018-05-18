Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2018) - GGX Gold (TSXV: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) (FSE: 3SR2) has mobilized an additional piece of heavy equipment to the Gold Drop Property, which is located 40 kilometres from Grand Forks, Southern British Columbia, in the Greenwood District.

The excavator will be used during the on-going diamond drill program for expanding the trenches at both the COD and Everest Veins.

The permit allows for an additional 850 meters of trenching in the Gold Drop Southwest zone. These trenches are specifically designed for locating and extending both the COD and Everest Vein structures that are currently being drilled. The trenching program will target gold soil geochemical anomalies identified during the 2017 survey.

These gold soil anomalies including high values of 0.061, 0.073 and 0.088 parts per million gold. Soil samples were collected along 31 soil lines, spaced 25 metres apart with a 25-metre sample interval. The soil lines were of varying lengths but on average 250 metres long.

The soil sampling program extended the target area for at least 600 metre northeast. The program also identified other gold anomalies near the new COD adit and northeast of the COD trenches, now referred to as the COD North.

The company is continuing with its summer drill program utilizing two drill rigs, one drill is on the newly discovered Everest Vein located approximately 100 metres west of the COD and 600 metres south of the COD trench. The second drill rig continues to extend the gold bearing COD vein both north and south.

Further updates on these programs will be provided shortly and a stead flow of assay results are expected to begin at the end of May and continue throughout the program.

The company has an excellent interactive 3D Model of Gold Drop drill hole intercepts available on its website.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.ggxgold.com, contact Jack Singh, Investor Relations, at 604-720-6598, or by email at ir@ggxgold.com.

