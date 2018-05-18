Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Fact Sheet
PR Newswire
London, May 18
Miton Global Opportunities plc
18 May 2018
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 April 2018 - Update
An update of the Miton Global Opportunities Fact Sheet as at 30 April 2018 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website, www.mitongroup.com
In the latest version, the wording "awards are not a recommendation" has been removed from the Awards section.
- END -
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 709 8734