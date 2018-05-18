Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Fact Sheet

Miton Global Opportunities plc

18 May 2018

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 April 2018 - Update

An update of the Miton Global Opportunities Fact Sheet as at 30 April 2018 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website, www.mitongroup.com

In the latest version, the wording "awards are not a recommendation" has been removed from the Awards section.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8734