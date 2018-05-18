UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Notice of AGM
PR Newswire
London, May 18
UK Commercial Property Trust Limited
(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 45387)
LEI Number: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25
(The "Company")
18 May 2018
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the 2018 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 20 June 2018 at 10am.
The Notice of AGM together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017 has been posted to shareholders.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
END