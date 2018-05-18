Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 18 May 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 44,113 Highest price paid per share (pence): 27.7500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 27.1500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 27.6225

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,416,088,783 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,416,088,783 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

18 MAY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 4930 27.60 15:57:45 London Stock Exchange 2530 27.60 15:41:23 London Stock Exchange 1500 27.60 15:33:32 London Stock Exchange 5155 27.65 14:47:55 London Stock Exchange 4470 27.65 14:47:55 London Stock Exchange 282 27.65 14:47:39 London Stock Exchange 4453 27.65 11:44:22 London Stock Exchange 4350 27.65 11:19:55 London Stock Exchange 4116 27.75 10:03:37 London Stock Exchange 4273 27.75 09:58:28 London Stock Exchange 2759 27.75 09:58:12 London Stock Exchange 346 27.75 09:57:40 London Stock Exchange 934 27.75 09:57:40 London Stock Exchange 4015 27.15 08:12:56 London Stock Exchange

