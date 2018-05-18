NEW INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Ormat Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ormat Technologies, Inc. ("Ormat" or the "Company") (NYSE: ORA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.





The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. On May 16, 2018, Ormat disclosed that it will restate its financial statements for the second, third, and fourth quarter of 2017, along with its full-year 2017 financials. Ormat also disclosed that investors should not rely on earnings releases and other communications from the Company based on or related to these financial statements. The Company added that it will further delay the filing with the SEC of its Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.

www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm







