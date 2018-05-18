Kevin Havelock, a non-executive director of carbonated drinks maker FeverTree, purchased 9,000 ordinary shares in the AIM-listed firm on Friday. Havelock, who is also Unilever's global president of refreshment, responsible for its 10bn beverages and ice cream business, purchased the shares at an average price of 2,806.57p each for a total of £252,591. In an update ahead of its annual general meeting on Thursday, FeverTree said it was "trading in-line with market expectations", marking the first ...

