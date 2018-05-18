AIM-quoted gold miner Scotgold Resources has raised the final tranche of its development funding following a successful planning permission application for its Cononish gold mine on 27 February. In total, Scotgold raised £9m through a combination of equity and secured debt. Scotgold raised roughly £4m before expenses through an oversubscribed placing and subscription of 14.54m new ordinary shares at a price of 27.5p per share and a further £5m by way of a secured loan facility with Nathaniel ...

