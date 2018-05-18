Technavio has announced its latest report on the global plating on plastics (POP) market for the period 2018-2022. Technavio's new market research report on the global plating on plastics market provides an analysis of the most significant trends expected to impact the market outlook. This market study will offer an up-to-date analysis based on the impact of the recent trends. The report will also provide an in-depth understanding of the market segments along with a detailed analysis of the competitive vendor landscape.

The global plating on plastics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period. The increasing use of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) is a key factor driving the market's growth. ABS is one of the most extensively used plastics for plating. Electronics and appliances are the key users of plastics for plating, followed by the transportation sector. The automotive industry uses high-quality plastic with superior ductility to confirm recovery from impacts. ABS is used for manufacturing various exterior and interior parts in commercial and passenger vehicles. The growing trend of using lightweight materials in vehicles for reducing their weight and emissions drives the use of ABS in the transportation industry. APAC was a key consumer of ABS resins in 2016, with China contributing to more than one-third of the global consumption.

In this report, Technavio has highlighted the emergence of double (twin)-shot molding as one of the major emerging trends in the global plating on plastics market:

Emergence of double (twin)-shot molding

This type of molding is undertaken to manufacture medical devices, consumer electronics/lighting, door handles, key fobs, grills, vent plates, and cockpit designs. The process involves a plateable and non-plateable plastic resin. When conducted with proper etching and activation, this technique helps in performing selective plating with no yield loss. The molded device is made from double-shot molding, and each shot will have different plastics, and the etch solution etches only one of them.

"The benefits of the double shot molding technique include low assembly cost and construction of intricate designs. The assembly cost is low as two integrated resins are used for making one piece and there is no post-plating assembly. This technique helps in creating 3D designs and colored textured plastics," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals

Global plating on plastics market segmentation

This market research report segments the global plating on plastics market by product type (chrome-based and nickel-based), end-user (automotive, electrical and electronics, and plumbing), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

By product, the chrome-based segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to nearly 48% of the market. This segment will grow steadily during the forecast period.

EMEA was the largest shareholder of the global plating on plastics market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 41%. It was followed by the Americas and APAC. EMEA will dominate the global market through 2022.

