The global optical modulators market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to Technavio market research analysts. The migration from copper to optic fiber is a key factor driving the market's growth. Copper fiber uses electrical impulses to send information across long distances. This leads to large attenuations that cause distortion of data. Copper wires can easily be tapped, which can lead to security issues and challenges. Optic fibers are inexpensive, lightweight, non-flammable, and can carry higher bandwidths than copper wires. With the increasing adoption of optical fibers, the demand for optical modulators is also increasing as they are an integral part of the fiber optics network.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180518005616/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global optical modulators market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio has highlighted the increase in Internet traffic as one of the key emerging trends in the global optical modulators market:

Increase in Internet traffic

When fiber optics technology is used for transmission of data, there is very low attenuation because it is not affected by electromagnetic interference. Fiber optics provide accessibility, agility, and high speeds. These basic provisions are required for data services such as video calling and online gaming. The massive explosion of data occurring because of advanced applications, faster network, and bandwidth-heavy media content has resulted in heavy Internet traffic. With the growing requirement for cloud computing and data warehousing, the traffic is expected to increase. Consequently, the increasing traffic is going to be a burden on the existing infrastructure.

"An important reason for the increasing Internet traffic is the growing number of smartphones in the market. Most people require mobile phones to support their online needs. With the arrival of 4G and the deployment of 5G by 2020, there will be more people going online, and this number is set to rise every year. The growing number of smartphone users will lead to a huge increase in the use of the Internet, which will lead to an increase in the Internet traffic. This growth rate will require the use of better infrastructure to support it, which will drive the need to develop networks that will be able to support high transmission speeds," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on embedded systems

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global optical modulators market segmentation

This market research report segments the global optical modulators market into the following applications (telecommunications, data centers, and CATV) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In 2017, the optical modulators market was dominated by the telecommunications segment, which accounted for over 72% of the market share. This was owing to the fiber-optic aerial cables outside plants and fiber-optic links in underground cable installations around the world.

In 2017, the global optical modulators market was dominated by APAC that accounted for over 56% of the revenue share. APAC dominated the market due to the high consumption of optical modulators in countries such as China, where these are used in fiber-optic networks. APAC was followed by the Americas, where the US was the major revenue contributor.

Save big with Technavio this May!

Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month.

OR

Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180518005616/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com