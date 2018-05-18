The global luxury massage chair market has been predicted to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, 2018-2022, according to Technavio's latest market research report. A major factor that has been driving the market's growth is the growing work-related stress and the need for stress-relieving solutions.

Several studies have found that the increasing prevalence of health conditions such as obesity, high blood pressure, depression, poor circulation, and anxiety can be attributed to work-related stress. Given the alarming rate of increase in such health conditions, people are becoming health-conscious and are actively looking for solutions and engaging in activities, which provide an effective relief from pain and stress. Consequently, there is a growing demand for health and fitness products such as luxury massage chairs because of the perceived health-promoting benefits associated with their use.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing popularity of Shiatsu massage model as one of the key trends in the global luxury massage chair market:

Growing popularity of Shiatsu massage model: a major trend

Shiatsu massage is a Japanese massage therapy that incorporates massage techniques using fingers, thumbs, and palms for stretching, mobilization, and joint manipulation. It involves applying pressure to the affected areas of the body, leading to physical and mental well-being, treatment of diseases, and alleviation of discomfort. At present, there is no scientific evidence to prove that Shiatsu can cure or prevent any disease. But, the benefits of such massaging techniques are popular across the world and are considered extremely useful in stress management and improvement of health and vitality.

"As Shiatsu massaging technique is difficult to master by individuals, several manufacturers are designing electric luxury massage chairs with the concept of shiatsu massage model. Shiatsu electric massage chair model features six functionalities including rolling, compression, percussion, kneading, tapping, and flapping," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on health and wellness

EMEA contributes 44% share to the luxury massage chair market

This market research report segments the global luxury massage chair market into the following end-users (residential and commercial) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In 2017, the residential users accounted for more than 59% of the global luxury massage chair market. However, the commercial users segment is expected to post the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2017, the luxury massage chair market in EMEA witnessed an intensive growth as the region accounted for over 44% of the overall market share. But, the APAC region is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% over the next five years and emerge as the fastest growing regional market. This can be attributed to factors such as the increasing number of massage parlors and physiotherapy clinics.

