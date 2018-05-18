Honor Joins Hands with Three UK after the Grand Launch of Honor 10

It Marks the Beginning of Honor's First Global Offline Sale in London

LONDON, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Honor launched its latest flagship model Honor 10 in London on May 15, to fulfill the huge demand and great passion of consumers, yesterday also marks the beginning of Honor 10's offline sale in London, Honor's very first global offline sale.

Joining hands with Three UK, the leading communications company focused on making the industry better for everyone, Honor celebrated the grand opening of its first global offline store and event at Three Holborn yesterday. Mr. George Zhao, President of Honor, Mrs. Paula Cave, Head of Retail Three UK and Mr. Grant Stevenson, Chief Commercial Officer of Three attended the event, together with Honor fans.

"I am very excited about the official grand opening in the city of London, where we revealed and welcomed the new journey with our strategic partner Three," said George Zhao. "The year of 2018 is a special one for Honor, it is the year when Honor fully expanded to overseas markets. With the launch of Honor 10 and the offline opening in London, we'd like to thank Three UK for the great support, also all our partners and fans around the globe. We will continue to bring more innovative products and optimized smartphone experience to you all in the future."

As the latest flagship model of Honor, Honor 10 comes with two major ground-breaking and industry leading smartphone technologies: the advanced AI 2.0 technology, and the latest CMF design embodying the ever-changing color 3D glass back.

Honor 10 is now available for purchase in Three UK stores, great deals include (but not limited to) the following:

4GB data: 24-month advanced plan at only £31/month (NO UPFRONT COST)

8GB data: 24-month advanced plan at only £34/month (NO UPFRONT COST)

Find out other available plans here.

Honor 10, the newly launched Best Seller on Amazon UK, is also available at Carphone warehouse, John Lewis, Argos, Very and AO started from May 16.

Recap of Honor 10's key features:

AI 2.0 camera

24MP + 16MP rear camera, supported by the independently built-in NPU processor, and the industry-first Semantic Image Segmentation technology.

24MP front camera also supported by the AI 2.0 technology.

Avant-garde design

15 layers of 3D glass on the back, and this design reveals a colorful radiance from every angle, in natural light and shade.

The Honor 10 brings a stunning combination of colors to consumers - the Phantom Blue.[1] These two iconic and ground-breaking colors were created at The Paris Aesthetics Center, where the creativity and enthusiasm of Honor engineers and designers came to life.

Others

Front-placing ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the glass

5.84-inch FullView FHD+ screen with a 19:9 bezel-less display

4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB ROM

Honor SuperCharge [2] 5V/4.5A with the 3,400 mAh (typical value) battery

5V/4.5A with the 3,400 mAh (typical value) battery EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1

About Honor

Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group. In line with its slogan, "For the Brave", the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers.

For more information, please visit Honor online at www.hihonor.com or follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/

https://twitter.com/Honorglobal

https://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/

https://www.youtube.com/honorglobal

[1] It is also available in Phantom Green, Midnight Black and Phantom Grey.

[2] Based on the testing of Honor's laboratory.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/693690/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/693691/2.jpg

