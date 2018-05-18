Technavio's latest market research report on the global student information system (SIS) market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180518005669/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global student information system market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio analysts, the global student information system market will grow at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period. The increase in replacement activities is a major factor driving the market's growth.

The user base for SIS has significantly increased due to the growing adoption of education technology solutions. However, the life cycle of the traditional SIS has reduced significantly owing to the rapid advancements in SIS features. Several educational institutions that have implemented the earlier versions of SIS are facing difficulties in terms of features such as the time stipulated in entering the data and analyzing the results from data entry. Institutions are also facing challenges such as integration issues while deploying new versions. Moreover, the increasing enrollments of students and rising demand for additional courses are influencing educational institutions to deploy systems with improved features, such as real-time integration.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the technological advancements in AI as one of the key emerging trends in the global student information system market:

Technological advancements in AI

Advancements in AI systems enable mining of large amounts of data, which can help in discovering patterns that, in turn, help to formulate strategic decisions. The patterns determine the growth rate and issues are detected earlier; therefore, AI in SIS provides better recommendation and support. By helping institutions in realizing key operational efficiencies, AI is becoming the core element in SIS. Also, it benefits institutions by supporting the data analysis to deliver effective and proactive services.

"It is estimated that investments in SIS are increasing substantially owing to the growing demand from regions such as APAC and MEA. It would be critical for educational institutions to seek solutions for storing the data and making decisions based out of these data as the enrollment of students is expected to increase. Incorporation of AI in SIS would be a crucial component in attaining goals and missions of educational institutions. Increasing institutions that would look for innovative SIS service providers is expected to drive the growth of AI in the SIS market," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on educationtechnology

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global student information system market segmentation

This market research report segments the global student information system market into the following end-users (K-12 and higher education) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The K-12 segment of the global SIS market is expected to grow substantially owing to the rise in adoption of the system in emerging economies. In addition, the growth of international schools in emerging economies is facilitating the growth of the global SIS market.

In 2017, the Americas had the largest market share, and the region is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period. EMEA and APAC are expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180518005669/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com