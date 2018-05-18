Technavio projects the global air mattress and beds marketto exceed USD 165 million by 2022.The reducing indoor spaces in urban areas is a key driver, which will impact market growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180518005686/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global air mattress and beds market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Air mattress and beds are considered travel and room-friendly in both indoor and outdoor environments. Space has become a major issue for apartment dwellers, thus increasing the demand for air mattress and beds. In such situations, air mattresses may be used in place of regular beds. Air mattresses are inflatable, due to which they can be deflated, folded and stored, thereby creating space in the same area where an air mattress may have been placed earlier.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing participation in camping, trekking, and outdoor activities as one of the key emerging trends in the global air mattress and beds market:

Increasing participation in camping, trekking, and outdoor activities

Camping and trekking are growing trends among people, especially among the youth. A good night's sleep is essential when one is camping or going on long arduous treks. The air mattress can be handy during such activities as it is not just comfortable but can be easily carried around, which is a prerequisite when camping. The camping gear market provides a whole gamut of camping equipment such as camp kitchen, camp chairs, tents, and safety and survival gear that is compact and portable.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for furniture and home furnishingresearch, "The air mattress is a practical option when choosing camping accessories. Moreover, many modern air mattresses come with inbuilt pillows, USB charging ports, and nightlights, which can be advantageous in outdoor adventure activities. Such innovative features of the air mattress are expected to drive demand during the forecast period."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market segmentation and analysis through 2022

This market research report segments the global air mattress and beds market by product (air mattresses and air beds) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In 2017, the air mattresses segment accounted for over 53% of the market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period due to the growing popularity of the product, especially for outdoor leisure activities.

APAC accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017, followed by the Americas, and EMEA. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period due to the increasing popularity of outdoor adventure activities such as trekking and camping in APAC and the growing per capita income of people in countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, China, South Korea, and India.

Save big with Technavio this May!

Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month.

OR

Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180518005686/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com