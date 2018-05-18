Technavio market research analysts forecast the global contract cleaning services market to exceed USD 386 billion by 2022, according to their latest report. In this report, Technavio highlights the inclination toward green cleaning products as one of the key emerging trends in the global contract cleaning services market

The rising awareness of the benefits of green and eco-friendly products among commercial and industrial users have increased the use of green and sustainable cleaning practices. Green cleaning is an eco-friendly way of cleaning without the use of harmful chemicals that can have adverse impacts on both human health and the environment. Along with products and processes that protect the environment, it also involves promoting sustainability.

Unlike traditional cleaning methods, green products also refer to chemicals and methods that do not release harmful aerosols or wastes that accumulate in the water. At present, several players are using green products and methods for contract cleaning services. In terms of operational and financial efficiency, the increasing adoption of green and sustainable cleaning methodologies will have a positive impact on the contract cleaning services market.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight increase in the use of automated cleaning devices as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global contract cleaning services market:

Increase in use of automated cleaning devices

From using basic cleaning tools to sophisticated tools and technologies, the contract cleaning services market has evolved with technology. This augmented market growth and is characterized by significant improvement in efficiency of cleaning and sanitation. The implementation of power tools such as low-noise vacuum cleaners, floor cleaners, steam cleaners, and high-quality cleaning agents and supplies have resulted in efficient and high-quality services.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for consumer services and personal care, "Traditional methods were used earlier in industrial cleaning processes. However, advances in technology have helped incorporate technology into these processes to advance and standardize the industry. The adoption of technology in cleaning practices will further prove more effective by eliminating the use of harmful chemicals. One of the types of innovations available in the market is the disinfectants based on hydrogen peroxide with shorter contact times."

Global contract cleaning services market segmentation

This market research report segments the global contract cleaning services market into the following end-users, commercial, industrial, and residential and key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

Of the three major end-users, the commercial segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 55% of the market. The market share for this end-user is expected to increase by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global contract cleaning services market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 42%. By 2022, APAC and EMEA are expected to witness the highest growth rate.

