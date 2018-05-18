Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2018) - Commander Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CMD) ("Commander") reports that, effective at the opening on May 17, 2018, Commander commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a post one-new for five-old share consolidation basis. Following the share consolidation, Commander had 23,060,514 issued and outstanding shares.

Commander also reports that the non-brokered private placement announced on April 3, 2018 has closed and 12,240,258 Units at a price of $0.17 per Unit (the "Units") have been issued for gross proceeds of $2,080,843.86. Following completion of the private placement financing, Commander has 35,300,772 issued and outstanding shares.

Each Unit consisted of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.25 until May 18, 2020.

Finder's fees were paid as follows: $38,025.60 and 186,400 Finder's Warrants to Haywood Securities Inc., $63,033.00 and 308,983 Finder's Warrants to Sprott Global Resource Investments Ltd., $1,530.00 and 7,500 Finder's Warrants to Leede Jones Gable Inc. and $3,060.00 and 15,000 Finder's Warrants to PI Financial Corp. The Finder's Warrants entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.25 until May 18, 2020.

Common shares issued in connection with this private placement and issuable upon exercise of Warrants and Finder Warrants are subject to a four-month restricted resale period until September 19, 2018.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirement is available.

About Commander Resources:

Commander Resources is a Canadian focused exploration company that has leveraged its success in exploration through partnerships and sale of properties, while retaining equity and royalty interests. Commander has a portfolio of base and precious metal projects across Canada and significant equity positions in Maritime Resources Corp. and Aston Bay Holdings. Commander also retains royalties from properties that have been partnered, optioned or sold.

