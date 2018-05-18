Analogic Corporation: BK Ultrasound, Powered by Analogic, Launches bkSpecto Ultrasound System for Urology at the 2018 American Urological Association Annual Meeting

PEABODY, Mass., May 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analogic Corporation (http://www.analogic.com/) (Nasdaq:ALOG), enabling the world's medical imaging and aviation security technology, today announced that it will launch the bkSpecto ultrasound system at the 113th AUA (American Urological Association) Annual Meeting, May 18-21, in San Francisco.

bkSpecto-taken from the Latin word Specto, meaning 'I see'-is BK Ultrasound's all-new ultrasound platform designed for clinical practices. bkSpecto combines BK's advanced auto-optimization algorithms with faster processing to render exceptional anatomical imaging detail with minimal manual adjustment by the user. The system has a unique glass touch-based interface using BK's Tru-Sense technology to provide 'sightless navigation.' The interface enables tactile feedback with or without gloves, providing an intuitive, self-guided user experience. The interface is also customizable, enabling personalized and faster user workflows. The small footprint of bkSpecto makes this portable system an easy addition to any clinical practice or office, while the glass surface makes cleaning easy and fast.

"bkSpecto brings together superior image quality and faster clinical workflows through image optimization algorithms, configurable user interface, and faster processing," said Brooks West, senior vice president and general manager, Global Ultrasound Business. "Our commitment to enabling users to acquire detailed clinical images effortlessly and rapidly is evident in bkSpecto. We are very excited to be launching the urology edition of the all new bkSpecto ultrasound system at the AUA this week."

bkSpecto for urology also includes BK's specialized advanced urology transducers, a configurable urology-based rapid workflow, and an imaging screen that allows for both portrait or landscape views for superb dual imaging. Also featured at AUA 2018 will be the bk5000 and bk3000 ultrasound systems with bkFusion, the integrated fusion solution with Predictive Fusion advanced technology, enabling faster fusion procedure by eliminating the need for contouring the ultrasound prostate volume. bkFusion is the first MRI-fusion prostate biopsy application that is fully integrated onto a premium ultrasound system-the bk3000-for use by urologists in both hospital and office settings. The bk3000 system is designed for urology, general imaging, and procedural guidance applications.

Visit BK Ultrasound at AUA Booth #6259, Hall D.

About Analogic - Celebrating 50 Years of Imaging Innovation

Analogic (Nasdaq:ALOG) provides leading-edge healthcare and security technology solutions to advance the practice of medicine and save lives. We are recognized around the world for advanced imaging and real-time guidance technologies used for disease diagnosis and treatment as well as for automated threat detection. Our market-leading ultrasound systems, led by our flagship BK Ultrasound brand, used in procedure-driven markets such as urology, surgery, and point-of-care, are sold to clinical practitioners around the world. Our advanced imaging technologies are also used in computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and digital mammography systems, as well as automated threat detection systems for aviation security. Analogic is headquartered just north of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.analogic.com (http://www.analogic.com/).

Analogic and the globe logo are registered trademarks of Analogic Corporation. bkSpecto, bk3000, bk5000, and Tru-Sense technology are trademarks of Analogic. bkSpecto has not been licensed by Health Canada.

For further information, please contact:



Investor and Media Contact:

Mark Namaroff

Sr. Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

(978) 326-4058

investorrelations@analogic.com (mailto:investorrelations@analogic.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Analogic Corporation via Globenewswire

