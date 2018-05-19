In 2018, up to 67% of the new crypto assets we followed were selling below issuance prices, According to Huobi Research

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Huobi Research, shared the latest '2018 H1 Global Blockchain Industry Overview and Prospects' report. According to the report, crypto assets crowd funding exploded in 2017. The funding amount was 23 times that of 2016. In 2018, up to 67% of the new crypto assets we followed were selling below issuance prices, however, a few projects still delivered great performances, such as Zilliqa, Tomochain, Bluzelle etc.

In addition, the report elaborated in-depth aspects of the Crypto assets market, the Crypto Market Regulation, the Blockchain industry, and the Blockchain technology.

The complete report will World premiere in Blockchain Festival Vietnam on May 24 and 25, presented by Huobi Pro. Hubery Yuan, Dean of Huobi research, will be unveiling the further analysis and explanation, expounding in greater details at the Blockchain Festival Vietnam conference.

This report shared is one of the highlights of the conference. There will be an immense wealth of industry knowledge shared by the 30 industry's top thought leaders, at the two-day conference, held on May 24 and 25, which will see over 1,500+ attendees.

Topics in this international conference include technical developments and latest industry trends in the Blockchain industry, all of which was presented in both English and Vietnamese, with dual-screen language presentations, as well as the dual-lingual translator on-site for both days.

The conference will also see interactions between the attendees and 30 over projects, and will stand a chance to win Candybox Airdrops worth up to US$50,000. Attendees will also get to learn from successful venture capitalists, angel investors and private investors who will be sharing their hot tips on how their investment decisions are made.

Students and professors from various fields at the conference will also be sponsored to attend the event for free, to be exposed to the potential career opportunities that the blockchain industry entails.

For more information about Blockchain Festival Vietnam, head to: https://www.blockchainfestival.com/

If you are keen to report this event, please register your media pass here: https://ticketbox.vn/event/blockchain-festival-vietnam-70644/46909

The entire conference will be live-streamed from 10am (GMT+8) on 24-25th May. International fans may watch the live broadcast at this url:

https://www.youtube.com/c/huobipro/live/

