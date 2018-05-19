NanoScientific, the Journal for Nanotechnology Launches New Web Version Showcasing Pioneering Research and Applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoScientific, a popular nanoscience magazine is pleased to announce the launch of their web version, www.nanoscientific.org, an online portal featuring pioneering future oriented news and articles on Nanotechnology research and applications. Nanotechnology, the fastest growing sector of the world economy impacts every aspect of our society. NanoScientific publishes one-on-one exclusive interviews with pioneering thought leaders and researchers, along with the latest advances on nano-related tools for imaging and metrology where new applications are being unveiled at unprecedented speed.

"Our aim is to serve the vast nano science community with informative engaging first-hand interviews on the latest breakthroughs in Nano Research," comments Keibock Lee, Editor-in-Chief. "NanoScientific articles focus on new and emerging fields of nanoscience research, with a high priority set on letting the audience understand the researcher's views and perspectives."

"We cover a wide variety of topics related to nanotechnology advancements including tools that expand our ability to image, view and analyze at the ever shrinking precision of nanoscale metrology," adds Lee.

In 2014, NanoScientific was launched to provide news and articles related to the field of Nanoscience across a wide range of multi disciplinary areas of research. Now distributed world-wide to over 40,000, NanoScientific represents one of the industry's leading scientific journals dedicated to nanoscale science and technology, playing a pivotal role in the advancement of scientific knowledge sharing by attracting a broad spectrum of researchers in the fields of physics, chemistry, biomedicine, semiconductor, energy, materials science and engineering.

NanoScientific is also sponsoring, along with Park Systems a series of NanoScientific Symposiums globally. The first NanoScientific Symposium 2018 on Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) will be held at the Park Nanoscience Center at SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Albany NYSeptember 19-20, 2018. The Symposium is presented to give attendees the latest updates in SPM, an opportunity to present their research papers, attend a special short course on Atomic Force Microscopes and foster ongoing relationships in the field of nanotechnology.

NanoScientific Forum Europe (NSFE2018) will be held in Freiberg, Germany; co sponsored by Technical University Freiberg Oct. 10-12, 2018 and will feature a special session on "nanobubbles", which is a flagship project of TU Freiberg and Helmholtz Institute Freiberg for Resource Technology.

NanoScientific is published quarterly and nanoscientific.org web site contains all the articles published in an easy-to-use online searchable format, along with news videos and applications. To be added to the NanoScientific mailing list to receive your free copy of the printed magazine register here.

