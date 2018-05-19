Technavio market research analysts have forecasted the global facial wipes market to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the period 2018-2022, in their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180519005074/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global facial wipes market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

One of the major trends that is being witnessed in the market is the increasing demand for anti-aging and multifunctional facial wipes. The consumers, particularly those in the aging population bracket, have been looking for anti-aging products. At present, among the aging population in the world, those aged above 65 years constitute 8% of the total population. This has led to vendors introducing several anti-aging products, including facial wipes. Multifunctional products are also trending in the market. Facial wipes have multiple usages, ranging from face cleaning to removal of eye makeup, face makeup, and lip makeup.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio research analysts highlight the increased skin care needs due to the rising air pollution as a major factor contributing to the growth of the global facial wipes market:

Increased skin care needs due to the rising air pollution

Industrialization and urbanization have increased the levels of air pollution across the globe. Agricultural activities, burning of fossil fuels, forest fires, motor vehicles, and household combustion devices result in air pollution. Some of the major air pollutants include particulate matter, carbon monoxide, ozone, nitrogen dioxide, and sulfur dioxide. The exposure of skin to such air pollutants may lead to premature skin aging, allergies, acne, wrinkles, dryness, pigmentation, and skin cellular damage.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forretail goods and services, "The vendors have started offering anti-pollution facial wipes in the market owing to the increasing issues with skin health caused by hazardous air pollution. The vendors have also started providing natural and organic facial wipes, which help in protecting the facial skin from air pollution and direct exposure to ultra-violet rays."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Facial wipes market segmentation and forecast

This market research report segments the global facial wipes market into the following products (WFW and DFW) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

By product, the WFW segment dominated the market in 2017 by accounting for a market share of approximately 88%. This segment will continue to dominate the global market until 2022.

EMEA was the highest shareholder of the global facial wipes market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 48%. It was followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. APAC will experience the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180519005074/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com