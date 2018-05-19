Midea Unveils Cutting-edge RF FlashThawer At 2018 National Restaurant Association Showcase

CHICAGO, May 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading appliance supplier Midea has unveiled its revolutionary FlashThawer for the professional Food & Beverage (F&B) industry at the 2018 National Restaurant Association Showcase (NRA Show), which harnesses radio frequency (RF) electromagnetic technology to achieve superior texture and nutrition retention in food with incredible efficiency. Attendees at NRA Show can see the new RF FlashThawer and learn about Midea's full line of commercial by visiting Booth No 10216.

Using RF technology, the Midea FlashThawer has achieved unprecedented time and energy efficiency for thawing; it is able to speed up the thawing process for 5 pounds of ground meat from 4 hours using traditional methods, to just 12 minutes. It is also equipped with intuitive heat sensors that constantly calibrate energy feeding levels to further optimize energy efficiency and avoid overcooking edges while centers remain frozen.

"We are excited to have been able to showcase our cutting-edge FlashThawer at NRA 2018," said Gino Iacovella, Director of Business Development for Midea America's Division of Midea's Kitchen Appliances. "This new product with RF technology is the first of its kind in the industry, and highlights Midea's continuous exploration in the field of technological innovation."

Traditional thawing methods can result in up to 15% moisture loss due to temperature differences between the ingredients. However, RF technology allows the Midea FlashThawer to achieve better heat penetration and maintain a temperature difference of no more than 7°F throughout, keeping moisture loss to less than 1% so steaks remain more juicy and flavorful. It also has 3 precise algorithm settings for meat, poultry and seafood to optimize the process for each respective ingredient type.

Unique algorithms programmed into the Midea FlashThawer use different radio wavelengths for different foods to ensure minimal deterioration of essential nutritional properties such as amino acids and vitamins. Calibrated energy output ensures that foods are thawed more evenly and quickly at the end of the process, and not pre-cooked before the intended cooking process. The Midea FlashThawer also comes a 10-year warranty on core components.

About Midea Kitchen Appliance Division

Founded in 1968, Midea Kitchen Appliance Division is affiliated to Midea Group, one of the largest household appliance manufacturers in China. With sales revenue exceeding $3 billion in 2017, Midea Kitchen Appliance Division is No.1 major appliances manufacturer according reported by Euromonitor, and is the world's No. 1 microwave oven and No. 3 dishwasher manufacturer. It operates three production bases and two R&D centers in China in addition to a production base in Belarus and R&D centers in Bologna, Italy and Louisville, Kentucky.

