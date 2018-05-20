A Royal Pajama Party in Vegas! The Wedding Capital of the World Went All-In for Harry & Meghan's Big Day as Only Vegas Could

Link to B-roll footage below

LAS VEGAS, May 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The city continued to celebrate what was named Royal Wedding Month by throwing a blow-out pajama party at Topgolf Las Vegas complete with royal guards, tea and shortbread, delectable finger sandwiches, props for a selfie station including cutouts of the royal couple, and much more. The wedding ceremony, as well as the arrivals, were shown on Topgolf's gigantic big screens.

Guests from all over the world, including the UK, started the celebration at 3 a.m. Vegas time Saturday morning sporting their most comfy and fun pajamas.

Las Vegas, known as the Wedding Capital of the World, hosts nearly 80,000 weddings a year, bringing in couples and guests from around the globe.

"When people think of Las Vegas for weddings, we want them to know they'll be treated like royalty," said Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya.

Celebrations in the city started May 1 when Clark County declared May as Royal Wedding Month and held a surprise mock wedding during a Commission meeting which featured: something old (Elvis), something new (Chance, the mascot of the Vegas Golden Knights), something borrowed (British born crooner and Las Vegas headliner Matt Goss), and something blue (the award winning Blue Man Group). The celebrities both represented the wedding party, but also all that a destination wedding in Las Vegas has to offer - from wedding chapels to nightlife, sports, fabulous entertainment, outdoor recreation and more -- amazing dining, world-class hotels, plus the romance, passion and fun the city embodies.

