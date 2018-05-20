Pegasus Food Futures Announces Appointment of Stefanie Paterson as Head of Human Resources

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, May 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Pegasus Food Futures, one of the largest owners and operators of hydroponic farming facilities in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) today announced the appointment of Stefanie Paterson as Head of Human Resources, who will be based at the company's headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Stefanie possesses industry experience in retail within the GCC and previous extensive experience across the UK and mainland Europe, most recently within the Oil & Gas sector as HR Manager for Cape Plc. Stefanie's latest role was as HR Manager for Al Mana, navigating the business through complex change projects, organizational design and talent management.

With over twelve years of experience in progressive Human Resources roles across various sectors, Stefanie holds MSc and BA Hons degrees in Human Resource Management and is MCIPD qualified. She is also an AC accredited personal & business coach.

She will introduce the implementation and development of Pegasus Food Futures' HR strategies and assist the CEO and board with all operational and strategic HR matters.

Stefanie's experience is a key asset to Pegasus Food Futures as we continue to improve individual and organizational effectiveness within the workplace and create enhancing strategic partnerships. We are thrilled to welcome Stefanie to the Pegasus team.