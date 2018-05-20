Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 20/05/2018 / 18:18 UTC+8 [For Immediate Release] / *FULLSHARE HOLDINGS LIMITED ???????? (HKSE: 00607)* *Fullshare Has Been Named Official Education Partner of* *F.C. Internazionale Milano S.p.A* (20 May 2018 - Hong Kong) *Fullshare Holdings Limited* (Stock Code: 607.HK) is proud to become an official education partner of F.C. Internazionale Milano S.p.A as of 18 May. Fullshare is exploring joint initiatives in the education industry in the Asia Pacific region. Fullshare plans to establish an Inter Academy in Australia together with Sparrow Early Learning Pty Ltd. ("Sparrow"), a subsidiary of the Group which operates 28 childcare facilities across Australia. The Inter Academy will provide children of all ages an invaluable opportunity to access sports education under the mentorship of world-class coaches and players. With the support from the Group's resources in Australia, Fullshare is considering to introduce the Inter Brand to the Asia Pacific Region. *Co-head of Investment Department at Fullshare*, *Mr. Jonathan Broughton* highlights that, "We are proud to become the official education partner of F.C. Internazionale. Fullshare is looking forward to promoting sports education and a healthy lifestyle for children via the Inter Academy Australia. Following on our sponsorship of the 2018 Hong Kong Rugby Sevens, the partnership with Inter demonstrates our support of world-class sports." *CEO of Sparrow, Mr. John Bairstow*, stated that "The philosophy of Sparrow is to nurture the love of learning and to build a happy childhood. Rooted on such beliefs, we are actively exploring various programs and activities around the world to expand and diversify the scope of our curriculums. Leverage on the brand awareness, the professionalism in football as well as the successful track record of Inter Academy, we will be able to provide a one of a kind football experiences. Through such collaboration, Sparrow will further solidify our foundation as a pioneer in enlightenment educations to children." - END - *About Fullshare Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 607.HK)* Fullshare Holdings Limited is a Chinese conglomerate focused on tourism and early education. The Group operates numbers of world-class prestigious tourist resorts, including "Sheraton Mirage Hotel" and "Laguna Whitsundays" in Australia, and "ORTO Park" in Singapore. Fullshare also operates 28 childcare centers in Queensland and Victoria via its subsidiary, Sparrow Early Learning Pty Ltd. *About FC Internazionale Milano S.p.A.* FC Internazionale Milano S.p.A. was founded in 1908 and just celebrated its 110th anniversary on 9 Mar 2018. Inter is widely recognized as one of the most successful football clubs across the globe. The club has won various championships including 18 Italin Championships, 7 Coppa Italia, 5 Italian Super Cups, and 3 UEFA Cups. Inter is the only Italin club that has won the "Treble" (UEFA Champions League, Serie A and Italian Cup in the same year). Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=VCATCWXTRC [1] Document title: Fullshare Has Been Named the Official Education Partner of F.C. Internazionale Milano S.p.A 20/05/2018 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1114cde4ec613fa9d30cdd3df8d13ef8&application_id=687929&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

