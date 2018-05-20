Technavio market research analysts forecast the global trade finance market to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

Technological advances are one of the major trends being witnessed in the market. Technological advances positively impact the operations of the key vendors in the market. Technological advances lead to increased automation and standardization of trade financing transactions. Electronic technologies that help vendors and customers to incorporate liquidity aggregation and algorithm trading are currently accessible to numerous markets. This has improved the interconnectivity between the market players and risk-sharing possibilities.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the involvement of clearing house and trade through financial market integration as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global trade finance market:

Involvement of clearing house and trade through financial market integration

The involvement of clearing houses minimizes the degree of risks (particularly transaction risks that are associated with forex trading) in the global trade finance market. But, the smooth operations of clearing houses are impacted by high transaction volumes. Lately, regulatory bodies have framed measures to ease the operations of clearing houses. A clearing house serves the role of intermediary between the buyers and sellers of financial instruments.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "The initiation and maintenance of smooth professional relationships with the buyers and the sellers contribute to smooth clearing operations. The operations of clearing houses are affected by trade complications, high transaction volumes, and transaction frequencies. The integration of global financial market aids in boosting the liquidity of the global currency trading market."

Trade finance -market segmentation

This market research report segments the global trade finance market by trade finance instrument (traditional trade finance instruments, supply chain finance, and structured trade finance) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

EMEA was the leading region for the global trade finance market in 2017, accounting for a market share of almost 39%. It was followed by the Americas and APAC. APAC will post the fastest growth during the forecast period.

