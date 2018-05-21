Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 21/05/2018 / 09:55 UTC+8 *?For immediate release? May 21, 2018* *China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited* (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liabilities) *(Stock code: 1268.HK)* *Becomes Constituent Stock of MSCI China Small Cap Index* [May 21, 2018 - Hong Kong] A fast-expanding auto distributor, *China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited* ("MeiDong Auto", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 1268.HK), is pleased to announce that the Group has been selected as one of the constituent stocks of Morgan Stanley Capital International ("MSCI") China Small Cap Index in the May 2018 Semi-Annual Index Review, which will take place as of the close of May 31, 2018. MSCI index has been one of the most commonly adopted benchmarks by global investment managers. It selects companies with outstanding results and great growth potential. Additions / deletions to the MSCI indexes may lead to the portfolio adjustment or optimization by a large number of institutional investors. - End - Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=BTKGDMTJMY [1] Document title: [MeiDong Auto 1268.HK] Becomes Constituent Stock of MSCI China Small Cap Index 21/05/2018 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=647c53f970646cb8ebeefe6b3cfca955&application_id=687937&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

