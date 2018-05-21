sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,56 Euro		-0,03
-0,19 %
WKN: 893517 ISIN: GB0001411924 Ticker-Symbol: BSB 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SKY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SKY PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,579
15,831
09:49
15,595
15,815
09:50
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC3,383+2,80 %
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC3,364-1,00 %
SKY PLC15,56-0,19 %