NewRiver was forced to confirm that it has entered a period of exclusivity with Hawthorn Leisure Holdings and its major shareholder regarding a potential acquisition of the business on Monday. The FTSE 250 firm's admission followed press speculation regarding the potential acquisition of Hawthorn. It said a transaction, if completed, would be funded from NewRiver's existing resources. "There can be no certainty that a transaction will be concluded and a further announcement, as appropriate, will ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...