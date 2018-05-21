AstraZeneca received US regulatory approval for its Lokelma treatment for high potassium levels in the blood and, separately, submitted a new drug application in Japan for a diabetes treatment. The US Food & Drug Administration approved Lokelma, which is an insoluble, non-absorbed sodium zirconium silicate powder that acts as a highly-selective potassium-removing agent, for the treatment of adults with hyperkalaemia. European regulators gave their approval in March. Hyperkalaemia may lead to ...

