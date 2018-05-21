sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,07 Euro		+0,21
+2,37 %
WKN: A1J0S4 ISIN: IM00B7S9G985 Ticker-Symbol: PL8 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
PLAYTECH PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PLAYTECH PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,211
9,389
10:31
9,22
9,38
10:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PLAYTECH PLC
PLAYTECH PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PLAYTECH PLC9,07+2,37 %
SNAITECH SPA--