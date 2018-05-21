As from May 22, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by Urb-it AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription Shares ------------------------------------------------ Short name: URBIT BTA 2 ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011167030 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 154903 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on + 46 8 503 01 550.