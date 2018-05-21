London stocks rose in early trade on Monday, helped along by a weaker pound as the dollar rallied on the back of an easing of tensions between the US and China, which also helped to boost broader market sentiment. At 0835 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.5% to 7,815.61, breaking through the 7,800 mark to a fresh all-time high, as the pound fell 0.4% versus the dollar to 1.3415 and was flat against the euro at 1.1442. A weaker pound tends to lift the top-flight index as around 70% of its constituents ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...