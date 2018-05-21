As from May 24, 2018, unit rights issued by Polyplank AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until June 5, 2018. Instrument: Unit rights ---------------------------------------------------- Short name: POLY UR ---------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011281831 ---------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 155221 ---------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ---------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table/ 230 ---------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE ---------------------------------------------------- As from May 24, 2018, paid subscription units issued by Polyplank AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid Subscription Units ---------------------------------------------------- Short name: POLY BTU ---------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011281849 ---------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 155222 ---------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ---------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table/ 230 ---------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE ---------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Hagberg & Aneborn Fondkommission.For further information, please call Hagberg & Aneborn Fondkommission AB on 08-408 933 50.