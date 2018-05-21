sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,01 Euro		0,00
-1,96 %
WKN: A1XA0B ISIN: SE0005569290 Ticker-Symbol: PP7 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
POLYPLANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
POLYPLANK AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
POLYPLANK AB
POLYPLANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
POLYPLANK AB0,01-1,96 %