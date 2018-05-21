The country will achieve solar PV capacity of 50 to 75 GW by 2022 - a little over 60% of the 100 GW target. Total rooftop capacity will be less than 10 GW.India may reach total solar PV capacity of 50 to 75 GW by 2022 - a little over 60% of the 100 GW target set by the government, reveals India Re CEO Survey 2018 by Bridge to India. Possible reasons for missing the target include the duties threat, falling tariffs, weak power demand and various policy challenges. Total rooftop solar capacity is expected to reach less than 10 GW, which is only about 25% of the target. Notwithstanding the ongoing ...

