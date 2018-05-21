Synergy FX: Synergy Funds Management Reveals New Managed Trading Accounts

Investors Can Now Access Movements in the Global Forex Markets Using their Managed Account

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2018 / Sydney-based international foreign exchange broker, Synergy FX, has launched its newest offering - Managed Trading Accounts - aimed at investors who want to tap into the highly liquid currency markets through the help of a team of traders and risk management experts.

The industry-leading service is being offered by Synergy Funds Management, a dedicated arm of Synergy FX.

'What we've found is that while there are many people who want to take advantage of price movements in the currency markets, they simply don't have the time to watch the markets during the most active sessions,' said Christian Dove, Managing Director at Synergy FX.

'Our Managed Trading Accounts are designed for investors who want access to a team of market experts - traders and risk managers - who can do the actual trading for them,' he added.

Currently, many managed funds are invested in equity markets, on individual company stocks. The Synergy FX Managed Trading Account is geared toward investing and tapping into the global forex, commodities and indices market.

Using Synergy FX's Managed Trading Account, investors are tailored to after careful analysis of their personal investment goals and risk profile. The account, which requires a minimum investment of $10,000, will be managed by a dedicated team within Synergy FX.

According to Dove there are many investors who enter into money management arrangements with people operating out of poorly regulated jurisdictions, just because it meant someone would do the trading for them.

Of course, he said, this is not always ideal.

'What we've done is built a dedicated team that is experienced in the most vital areas of investment - risk management and analysis across technical and fundamental data. This analysis covers not just foreign exchange, but all global financial instruments,' Dove said.

Is Synergy FX's Managed Trading Account for everyone?

'We cater to the full spectrum of investors including high-net-worth individuals, SMSF trustees, corporate account holders as well as private individual clients,' Dove said.

'Investors who want to diversify and tap into the global currency markets can invest using our Managed Trading Account.'

People who want to invest using the managed trading account need to complete a comprehensive risk profile, which will be analysed for objectives, risk appetite, and overall financial position, to ensure it is suitable for the client.

'Once it is approved, we provide a statement of advice which is then countersigned and the Managed Trading Account is opened,' Dove said.

One of the benefits of using Managed Trading Accounts is that the funds and access to the funds remain on the investor's name. Funds are fully segregated and the investor has full control and access to the account at all times.

About Synergy FX:

Founded in 2011, Synergy FX is an Australian based international forex broker fully regulated by ASIC with offices in heart of Sydney's financial district. They're recognised as innovative and market leading in providing global forex market access and unique tools based on the popular MetaTrader 4 platform. For more information, please visit https://synergyfx.com/.

