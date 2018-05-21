World's smallest and thinnest LTE for IoT connectivity solution, ideal for ultra-compact devices, now ready for Verizon's network

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced that Verizon has certified its Monarch SiP all-in-one, LTE-M/NB-IoT connectivity solution. Monarch SiP (system-in-package) integrates Sequans' Monarch LTE baseband platform with an RF front-end module in the world's smallest form factor. Monarch SiP was introduced in late February and is now listed on Verizon's Open Development website as an approved module.

"The certification of the Monarch SiP by Verizon means that IoT device designers using it can get their IoT products launched on Verizon's network quickly and easily," said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "The ultra small and thin Monarch SiP is one of the most important LTE connectivity solutions available and it is ideal for the design of very small IoT devices, including wearables, trackers, and sensors, where size is of paramount importance. The highly-integrated Monarch SiP sets a new paradigm for size as compared to any LTE module in the market today and we are very pleased to now have it certified by Verizon."

The feature-rich Monarch SiP includes an integrated baseband, SRAM, RF transceiver, RF front-end, passives and power management in a single 8.8 x 10.8 x 0.95 mm package with proprietary RF shielding. It is compliant with 3GPP Release 13/14 LTE Advanced Pro specifications, including VoLTE support, is optimized for LTE UE categories M1, NB1, and NB2, and operates across broad frequency ranges (700 MHz to 2.1 GHz) to support global deployment and roaming capability. Proprietary power management techniques offer improved battery life. Sequans' Single-SKU radio design enables Monarch SiP to operate on any LTE frequency worldwide.

For more information on Monarch SiP, see this press release; and for more information on Verizon approved devices, please visit Verizon's Open Development website at https://opendevelopment.verizonwireless.com/design-and-build/approved-modules/module/7097.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE, optimized for broadband devices, including CPE, mobile and portable routers, and high-performance IoT devices; and StreamliteLTE, optimized for lower data rate and narrowband IoT devices, including wearables, trackers, and sensors. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com; www.facebook.com/sequans; www.twitter.com/sequans

