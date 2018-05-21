sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

40,43 Euro		-0,12
-0,30 %
WKN: 868402 ISIN: US92343V1044 Ticker-Symbol: BAC 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,626
40,778
15:06
40,61
40,80
15:06
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS SA ADR
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS SA ADR1,50+7,14 %
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC40,43-0,30 %