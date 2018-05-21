sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,718 Euro		+0,034
+0,51 %
WKN: 850517 ISIN: GB0007980591 Ticker-Symbol: BPE5 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,684
6,744
14:44
6,691
6,737
14:44
21.05.2018 | 14:07
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Venture Global LNG enters into LNG Sales and Purchase Agreement with BP for 2 Million Tonnes Per Year

ARLINGTON, Virginia, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, LLC, a subsidiary of Venture Global LNG, Inc., and BP (BP LN) have entered into a 20-year Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the supply of two million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from the Venture Global Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility, currently under development in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, USA.

Under this agreement, BP will purchase LNG on a free on board basis (FOB) for a 20-year term starting from the commercial operation date of the Venture Global Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility, currently expected in 2022.

Mike Sabel and Bob Pender, co-CEOs of Venture Global LNG, jointly announced "We are delighted that BP, one of the world's leading international oil and gas companies, has committed to purchase 2 MTPA from our Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility, bringing our total contracted quantity under binding 20-year SPAs to 6 MTPA. BP joins Venture Global's other world-class LNG partners, including Shell, Edison S.p.A. and Galp. As we finalize our arrangements for Calcasieu Pass and proceed towards financing, we have now begun to execute binding commitments for our Plaquemines project, which will also supply low-cost, long-term LNG to our global customers."

Venture Global LNG is developing both the 10 MTPA Venture Global Calcasieu Pass facility on an approximately 1,000-acre site located at the intersection of the Calcasieu Ship Channel and the Gulf of Mexico and the 20 MTPA Venture Global Plaquemines LNG facility in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana on an approximately 630-acre site on the Mississippi River, 30 miles south of New Orleans, Louisiana. Venture Global has raised $525 million of capital to-date to support the development of its projects.

About Venture Global LNG

Venture Global LNG will be a long-term, low-cost producer of LNG to be supplied from resource rich North American natural gas basins. Venture Global LNG's liquefaction process system will employ a highly efficient and reliable suite of products supplied by GE Oil & Gas, LLC, part of Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE). Venture Global is developing LNG export terminals in Cameron Parish and Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, totaling 30 MTPA of capacity. More can be found at www.venturegloballng.com.


© 2018 PR Newswire