GEICO Has the Cheapest Auto Insurance Rates in New York, Says New York Motor Insurance

New York Motor Insurance has Just Posted an Article to its Website that Takes an In-Depth Look at the Most Budget-Friendly Car Insurance in New York

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2018 / After completing hours of in-depth research, New York Motor Insurance has named GEICO as the cheapest auto insurance in New York.

To read the new article titled "What Are The Cheapest Auto Insurance Companies In New York," please visit the New York Motor Insurance website at http://www.newyorkmotorinsurance.com/blog/what-are-the-cheapest-auto-insurance-companies-in-new-york/.

As a company spokesperson noted, New York is notorious for its high cost of living. Everything, from housing and groceries to car insurance and more seems to cost a lot more in The Empire State.

This knowledge inspired the founders of New York Motor Insurance to take an in-depth look at many of the auto insurance companies in New York, and release a list of the most affordable choices.

"To make finding the cheapest car insurance in New York easier, we have taken the time to research rates from the largest auto insurance providers in the state overall, as well as different regions of the state," the spokesperson noted, adding that after reviewing a number of companies, GEICO offers the cheapest car insurance in New York.

In general, a single man with a clean driving record who is in his 30s can expect to pay about $820 a year through GEICO across multiple cities in New York State, the article noted. Coming in second was Erie, with an average annual premium of $1,100 and then Progressive, with an estimated annual bill of around $1,400.

The team at New York Motor Insurance took the extra time to research the least expensive car insurance companies in a number of cities throughout New York. For those who live in Manhattan, GEICO is still in the top spot, followed by Nationwide and then Erie.

"Just across the bridge from Manhattan in New York's Staten Island, the insurance providers that charged the least amount of money and met the minimum requirements for auto insurance include GEICO, Nationwide, and State Farm," the spokesperson noted, adding that annual rates for the three companies are $1,260, $2,240 and $2,570, respectively.

About New York Motor Insurance:

New York Motor Insurance is a car insurance company located in lower Manhattan, NYC. Providing New Yorkers with affordable auto insurance since 2011, New York Motor Insurance is the premier insurance provider in NYC and all of New York State. Drivers can visit http://www.newyorkmotorinsurance.com now for a free quote to see how much they can save on their car insurance.

Contact:

Drew Mack

drew@newyorkmotorinsurance.com

(347) 960-6520

SOURCE: New York Motor Insurance