Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.: The Town of Candor, NC Returns to Sparta Commercial for its Town-wide Equipment Needs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2018 / Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTC PINK: SRCO) announced today that it has funded new contracts for vehicles manufactured by Dodge, Ford and John Deere for the Town of Candor, North Carolina for their police and other departments.

Candor has been using Sparta's Municipal Lease Program since 2014 to procure essential equipment such as police cruisers, fire trucks, industrial vacuums, and maintenance equipment.

Candor is just one of fifteen North Carolina jurisdictions that has benefited from Sparta's Municipal Lease Program. Other cities include: Charlotte, Greenville, and Raleigh.

Sparta's leasing program enables municipalities to spread the cost of big-ticket equipment over time, instead of having to pay the full amount up front. As a result, they have greater flexibility with budgeting, which allows tax revenues to go further.

For further information about Sparta's Municipal Lease Program, call 800-882-0778 or visit http://spartamunicipal.com.

About Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (www.spartacommercial.com), through its subsidiary, iMobile Solutions, Inc., has become a leader in developing and servicing custom mobile apps for vehicle dealerships: from cars to RV's, from Harley-Davidson® to John Deere. The app allows dealerships to maintain 24/7 contact with customers regarding promotions, special events, and inventory. iMobile also serves a wide range of businesses: restaurants, liquor stores, and clubs in 49 states and Canada. The company offers a customized mobile app designed specifically for each business, at a fraction of the cost of traditional and web marketing. iMobileApp, (www.imobileapp.com), is a custom, branded app that is an extension of a business's e-presence. Other mobile communications products offered by Sparta include: website design, development, hosting and SEO services; and a text messaging and alert service.

Sparta also provides comprehensive vehicle title history reports to dealers, insurance companies, credit unions and consumers. The reports are trusted by industry professionals to provide timely and thorough title history reports. Four motor vehicle markets are served: automobiles and light trucks http://www.carvinreport.com , motorcycles www.cyclechex.com, recreational vehicles www.rvchecks.com, and commercial trucks www.truckchex.com.

Sparta's Municipal Leasing Division (www.spartamunicipal.com) offers and administers a specialized municipal leasing program for local and state agencies. Sparta serves jurisdictions with small vehicle fleets who seek a better way to finance their growing essential equipment needs: police motorcycles and cruisers; EMS equipment and busses; and any type of equipment a municipality requires. The Municipal Leasing Division also works with larger jurisdictions to provide competitive leasing facilities for specific segments of their fleet portfolio.

